After everyone met the new ID.3, the new electric compact car launched by Volkswagen under the new ID brand, the Germans have another important launch scheduled.

Volkswagen details the interior of the all-new ID.4. The Volkswagen brand’s first fully-electric SUV is ready to be launched.

The door handles on the ID.4 lie flush with the body and come with electric unlocking. Driver and passengers access the vehicle through large door openings and benefit from a high seating position, while the rear seat bench offers plenty of space for passengers. It is also easy to stow away plenty of luggage—the cargo area boasts 30.3 cubic feet with the rear seat up.

The ID.4’s interior design underlines the ample sense of space: similarly to the exterior design, it appears flowing and lightweight, focusing only on the essential. The dash panel seems to be floating, as it is not linked to the center console, which has been designed as an independent component. An available fixed panoramic glass roof grants an unrestricted view of the sky. As darkness falls, available 30-color ambient lighting can be adjusted to set striking highlights in the vehicle interior.

The ID.4 will feature ID. Light—a light strip below the windscreen to support drivers in a host of situations with intuitive lighting effects in different colors. For example, ID. Light signals to the driver that the vehicle’s drive system is active and that the car has been unlocked or locked. It accentuates information issued by the driver assist and navigation systems and signals braking prompts and incoming phone calls.

The interior of the ID.4 is dominated by calm, sophisticated colors called Lunar Grey and Galaxy Black. The steering wheel, steering column, the housings of the display and control panels in the doors come in trendy Piano Black or modern Electric White. The bright color sets a futuristic highlight throughout the vehicle interior.