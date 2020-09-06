Ram is spicing up the 1500 and Ram 2500/3500 Heavy Duty models. These new models enhance the well-appointed Limited trim, offering truck buyers an even wider selection of exterior appointments and content for even greater personalisation with the Limited Night Editions.

Ram 1500 and Heavy Duty Limited Night Editions include a monochromatic design enhanced by a black R-A-M grille, grille surround, badging, black aluminium wheels (20- or 22-inch on 1500 models) and exhaust tips. The headlamps and taillights feature dark bezels, while premium power mirrors with black caps and body-color bumpers are standard. A 19-speaker Harman Kardon premium sound system, sport performance hood (on 1500 models), tow hooks and a tri-fold tonneau cover adds even greater appeal to a well-rounded lineup that offers something for nearly every truck buyer.

The Ram Heavy Duty Limited Night Edition benefits from all of the aforementioned features (20-inch black wheels on single-rear-wheel trucks) while dual-rear-wheel trucks are equipped with 17-inch black wheels with machined pockets.

The Ram 1500 and Heavy Duty Limited Night Edition models are available on 4×2 and 4×4, Crew Cabs and Mega Cabs (on Heavy Duty models) with all powertrain options.

Ram 1500 and Heavy Duty Limited Night Edition trucks begin reaching dealerships late third quarter of 2020. Ram Heavy Duty Limited Night Editions are on sale now.

The 2021 Ram 1500 Limited Night has a starting price of $60,045 (plus $1,695 destination) while Ram Heavy Duty Limited Night starts at $62,930.