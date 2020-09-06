It is not unusual to see many customised Bentley’s, especially when it comes to special events like the Salon Prive. Bentley is set to return to the beautiful grounds of Blenheim Palace from 22 to 26 September to unveil a three-strong showcase handcrafted by Bentley Mulliner.

Bentley Mulliner now operates a trio of portfolios to deliver exceptional craftsmanship across the Bentley model range – and beyond. All three portfolios will be represented together for the first time at Salon Privé. A new member of the Mulliner Collections family will be unveiled, alongside the public debut for the Bentley Mulliner Bacalar and a post-restoration debut for one of the most famous Bentleys in history.

The Bentley Mulliner Classic offering was introduced last year with the announcement – at Salon Privé – that Bentley’s 1929 Team Blower was to be reborn with a new build of 12 supercharged 4½-litre examples of the iconic car. These models, each individually handcrafted by a team of specialists from Bentley Mulliner, will form the world’s first pre-war race car continuation series. This subdivision of Mulliner also completed an immaculate restoration of the 1939 Bentley Corniche in 2019, which made its debut at Salon Privé last year.

This year, the Classic portfolio will be represented by revealing the stunning result of the last 12 months of work by a dedicated team of engineers and artisan craftspeople in restoring Bentley’s own Team Car, as raced by Sir Tim Birkin – the very car that’s provided the data and blueprints for the Continuation Series.

The Bentley Mulliner Bacalar – the rarest two-door Bentley of the modern era, and the ultimate expression of two-seat, open-air luxury – will make its public debut at Salon Privé. This definitive Grand Tourer spearheads a return to coachbuilding by Bentley Mulliner – the oldest coachbuilder in the world. Just 12 examples of this striking, limited edition model are being created, guaranteeing rarity and exclusivity, and offering supreme luxury and breath-taking performance. Bacalar looks to the future of bespoke luxury motoring – each model will be handcrafted in Bentley Mulliner’s workshop in Crewe, according to the individual customer’s personal tastes. The Bacalar is the first car to be created as part of Bentley Mulliner’s new Coachbuilt portfolio.

The third branch of the business – Bentley Mulliner Collections – will continue to offer customers pinnacle luxury derivatives of the core Bentley range, such as the new Continental GT Mulliner Convertible, as well as the opportunity to personalise their new Bentley. An expansive number of options is available across the full line-up of current production cars – from unique colour-matched paint, hide and thread combinations, to bespoke feature content. The Collections portfolio will be represented by a new model, due to be announced the week before Salon Privé.