Chrysler updates the current Pacifica van, one of the most popular people carrier in America. Orders are open for the 2021 Chrysler Pacifica.

Pacifica is the only minivan to offer class-exclusive Stow ‘n Go seating, paired with the most advanced AWD system in its class. The Pacifica’s AWD system engages seamlessly without need of driver activation and with the capability of transferring 100 percent of the available engine torque to the rear wheels. The AWD system – the first available in a Chrysler minivan since 2004 – delivers enhanced traction in a wide range of driving and road conditions, from dry pavement to snow-covered roads to non-paved surfaces.

The Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid, still America’s only plug-in hybrid minivan, is offered on all four Pacifica trim levels and maintains the same starting U.S. price as the 2020 model year for Touring, Touring L and Limited Hybrid models.

The new-for-2021 Pacifica packs more value than ever in its price tag, with more standard features than ever. The 2021 Pacifica offers more standard safety features than any vehicle in the industry, including:

New LED lights

Pedestrian Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)

Blind-spot Monitoring

Rear Cross Path detection

ParkSense rear park assist

Adaptive Cruise Control with Full Stop

Electronic stability control (ESC)

Forward Collision Warning

Lane Departure Warning

A new top-of-the-line Pinnacle model sets a new standard in the segment with a sophisticated, luxurious interior that incorporates a new integrated Ultra console — the most functional center console in its class — and elite appointments, such as quilted Nappa Caramel leather seats with new matching lumbar comfort pillows.

The all-new Uconnect 5 system, standard across the 2021 Pacifica lineup, includes a largest-in-class 10.1-inch standard touchscreen, which is nearly 20 percent larger than the screen it replaces. The system is five times faster than Uconnect 4 and includes Amazon Alexa capabilities.