Lexus wants to attract younger buyers in US and unveils the Black Line Special Edition for its most attractive coupe of the moment: the RC. The special edition is available on RC 300 and RC 350. Based on the F SPORT grade, the 350-unit Black Line models reflect Lexus’ core values of omotenashi (Japanese for anticipatory hospitality) and takumi craftsmanship with their unique premium finishes.

Each Black Line Special Edition arrives with standard Premium Triple-Beam LED headlamps. The headlamps’ eye-catching design does more than illuminate the road ahead – it impresses at every turn. Adding to the Black Line specialness are 19-inch F SPORT wheels finished in Black Sputtering Chrome, as well as darkened exhaust tips. Guests can select Ultra White or all-new Cloudburst Gray as exterior colors. Inside, passengers will notice a confluence of surfaces covered in Black Nuluxe accented by silver-colored stitching. Ash Wood trim on the RC’s steering wheel and associated cabin pieces is standard on all Black Line Special Editions.

For the 2021 Lexus Black Line Special Edition series, famed luxury brand Zero Halliburton® provides customers with a bespoke set of travel cases made exclusively for Lexus. The special Lexus Black Line Zero Halliburton luggage includes an Edge Lightweight 22-inch Continental Carry-on and a 26-inch Medium Travel Case.

The RC 300 is powered by a highly responsive 2.0-liter, twin-scroll turbocharged and intercooled in-line four-cylinder engine with direct injection. The surge of power in the 241-horsepower. RC 300 doesn’t let up thanks to the Lexus engineers who spent years researching, developing, and refining its turbocharger. Generating 258 lb-ft of torque from 1,650 to 4,400 rpm, the engine is paired to a rear-wheel drive system and an eight-speed Sport Direct-Shift automatic transmission, and is easy on fuel consumption, with a 30 miles-per-gallon highway preliminary estimate.

The RC 350 and RC 350 AWD’s 311-horsepower, 3.5-liter V6 generates 280 lb-ft of torque at 4,800 rpm and boasts direct and port fuel injection, not to mention, an awe-inspiring sound reminis cent of the LFA supercar. The all-wheel drive RC 350 features a six-speed automatic transmission, while the rear-wheel drive model is equipped with an eight-speed Sport Direct-Shift transmission. And in the rear-wheel drive F SPORT, an available Torsen limited-slip rear differential helps maximize drivers’ ability to power out of corners. The RC 350 can accelerate from 0 to 60 in an estimated 5.8 seconds (RWD) and 6.0 seconds (AWD).