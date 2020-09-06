Acura starts production of its most awaited model in the past few months: the TLX. The 2021 model is now ready to reach its first clients after many units left the assembly line in Marysville Auto Plant in Ohio. The first Acura sedan created from the ground up following the brand’s return to Precision Crafted Performance, the 2021 TLX will arrive at dealerships September 28 with a manufacturer suggested retail price starting at $37,500.

The 2021 TLX is built on an all-new, Acura-exclusive platform engineered for Type S levels of performance. The new TLX, as well as the TLX Type S high performance variant, will be built exclusively at the Marysville Auto Plant.

Manufacturing associates at the company’s state-of-the-art engine plant in Anna, Ohio, will build both powertrains for the new TLX. That includes a powerful 2.0-liter DOHC VTEC Turbo powering the standard TLX and an all-new 3.0-liter Turbo for the TLX Type S set to arrive next spring. Both engines are paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission designed and developed in-house.

The experienced production team at the Marysville Auto Plant implemented sophisticated manufacturing technologies. Using a high-accuracy body weld process and high-performance adhesive, the team created the most rigid body ever for an Acura sedan, to help TLX deliver on its dynamic performance intentions. The 2021 TLX is also the first Acura model to feature a laser brazed roof. This new process joins the roof to the body side panels, creating a clean, seamless exterior appearance with no need for a garnish over the rain channels.