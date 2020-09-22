Acura wants to offer its US clients a more colourful approach with the introduction of the new 2021 Acura RDX PMC Edition. Acura’s top-selling SUV over the last two years gains a healthy dose of NSX supercar DNA.

Only 360 units of the RDX PMC Edition will be built for the North American market, each bathed in stunning Thermal Orange Pearl paint shared with the electrified NSX supercar. The range topping RDX PMC Edition will carry a sticker price in the low $50,000s when the first customer deliveries begin this October.

The RDX PMC Edition is the most well equipped RDX variant, combining the top-shelf features from the RDX Advance Package with the aggressive and sporty styling cues of the RDX A-Spec. Exclusive to the RDX PMC Edition are gloss black 20-inch alloy wheels; a body color grille surround; black chrome exhaust finishers; and gloss-black treatment for the roof, side mirrors and door handles. As with previous PMC Edition models, Acura’s industry leading torque vectoring Super Handling All-Wheel Drive (SH-AWD) is standard equipment.

The RDX PMC Edition’s Thermal Orange Pearl exterior is complemented on the inside with color-matched orange stitching for the seats, center console, door panels, steering wheel and floor mats. Mixing A-Spec style with the Advance Package’s premium touches, the RDX PMC edition features a 10.5-inch color Head-Up Display, 16-way power Sport Seats trimmed in Ebony Milano leather and Ultrasuede, heated steering wheel and heated outboard rear seats.