Audi is making a statement for those who want to drive in style, but in an electric Audi. The german manufacturer is introducing the 2020 Audi e-tron Sportback – the second fully electric model from the brand.

In celebration of the new e-tron model, a limited series e-tron Sportback variant will be produced. Distinguishing these U.S. Launch Edition units, the exterior will be fitted with exclusive Plasma blue metallic paint and paired with Dynamic orange brake calipers. Alu-optic trim will highlight design elements, including the unique S-line front and rear bumpers. Unique for the Edition One models is an exclusive interior in Monaco Gray Valcona leather seating surface with two-tone stitched dash and black headliner. Edition One puddle lamps cast a logo onto the ground beneath the driver and passenger door further differentiating it for driver and bystander.

Powering the e-tron Sportback is a unique, Audi developed battery system. Positioned low in the vehicle within a protective honeycomb structure, the Sportback battery is engineered to utilise 91 percent, or 86.5 kWh, of the 95 kWh total battery capacity.

All of the heaviest components are concentrated in the center of the vehicle. The axle load distribution, with a ratio of almost 50:50, is perfectly balanced and the steering behaviour is neutral.

The regenerative braking system provides for variable regulation of energy recuperation between both electric motors—in coasting mode when the driver releases the accelerator pedal as well as during braking. The degree of coasting recuperation can be set to three stages via paddles on the steering wheel. Overall, the energy gained through recuperation contributes to about 30 percent of the Sportback’s total range.

The e-tron Sportback’s 150 kW rapid charging capability when charging at a high speed commercial charger is achieved in large part by a highly flexible thermal management system. This system is comprised of four separate circuits and regulates the temperature of the high-voltage components.

The new Audi e-tron Sportback starts from $77,400 on the US market and is eligible for a $7,500 exempt.