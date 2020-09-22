What were you doing when you were sixteen-year old? I bet you dont remember. Maybe if you had a Guinness World Record like Chloe you would remember.

Chloe Chambers announced a new Guinness World Records achievement for the Fastest Vehicle Slalom.

Sixteen-year-old Chambers achieved the 47.45-second run on Friday, August 21, setting a new benchmark pace in an exercise that tests both driver and vehicle. She achieved this feat behind the wheel of a 2020 Porsche 718 Spyder, which was completely stock, right down to its tires. Chambers, who has seven years of racing experience, currently competes in several karting series.

Because her racing experience is mostly in Kart, Chloe had to quickly adapt to driving a car. Nevertheless, she thrived on the challenge, quickly gaining confidence and finding the right balance, in the process opting for a 718 Spyder equipped with a manual gearbox. She beat a record set in China in 2018.

The record was broken in August under the supervision of an adjudicator from Guinness World Records on an independently-certified course measured by a surveyor. The course was laid out on an air strip and consisted of 51 cones equally spaced at 50-foot intervals. Timekeeping of the record run was conducted by Racelogic.

Developed by the Porsche Motorsport department, the 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 and 718 Spyder represent the most powerful and engaging variants of the 718 line-up yet created. Using a 4.0-liter naturally aspirated boxer six-cylinder engine, the 718 Spyder sends up to 414 hp at 8,000 rpm through a six-speed manual transmission to the rear wheels. True to its Motorsport roots, the 718 Spyder uses a track-bred Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) setup with adaptive dampers, helper springs on the rear axle and a ride height that is 1.18 inches (30 mm) lower than a standard 718 Boxster or Cayman, making it the ideal candidate to set the new Guinness World Records record.