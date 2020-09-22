Chrysler is updating its current generation Pacifica and is introducing the 2021 version. It now comes with advanced all-wheel-drive (AWD) system, up to 80 MPGe with the first hybrid powertrain in the segment, more standard safety features than any vehicle in the industry, a refreshed exterior and interior and upgraded technology, such as the new Uconnect 5 system, at a starting U.S. manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $35,045.

For families seeking a luxurious “living room on wheels” with premium materials and class-exclusive features, the new top-of-the-line 2021 Pacifica Pinnacle Hybrid starts at $50,845. The Pinnacle with the V6 engine paired with AWD starts at $53,390.

The Pinnacle is packed with premium appointments, such as Caramel Nappa leather seats with quilted seat bolsters and perforated seat inserts on all three rows, including the second-row captain’s chairs. Unique, new, second-row comfort lumbar pillows feature an embossed Chrysler logo and match the quilted Nappa Caramel seats with suede pillow backs.

A new, integrated Ultra console exclusive to the Pinnacle is the most functional front center console in its class and is designed to seamlessly flow into the instrument panel, a departure from the 2020 model year. Soft console side panels are trimmed with Caramel accent stitch, and the larger console area allows for the armrest to move from seats to the console.

The Pinnacle’s Ultra console provides dual-level storage, with a deep pass-through area underneath that accommodates a large purse or even a laptop. The rear pull-out drawer travels 2.5 inches longer than that in the 2020 Pacifica for easier access by second-row passengers.

Additional interior touches unique to the Pinnacle model include new Mid-century Timber Hydro bezels on the instrument panel, which deliver a “pop” of wood styling, a black suede headliner and a Piano Black finish on the center stack bezel, PRNDL bezel and push-push console storage door. Satin Chrome plating on the seat controls and sliding-doo r handles, high-end berber-construction floor mats and Satin Chrome door sill guards complete the interior. The exterior stands out with new Platinum Chrome 20-inch wheels and Platinum Chrome grille surround, mouldings and exterior badging, including a new Pinnacle side model badge.

A new FamCAM interior camera, which provides front-seat passengers a view of rear-facing child seat occupants in the second row, even allows them to zoom in on passengers and comes standard on the Pinnacle, as does Uconnect Theater with Blu-ray player. For audiophiles, a new Harman Kardon Premium Audio Group adds a 10-inch rear quarter trim subwoofer with 19-speaker system as standard on the Pinnacle (with a 20-speaker system for Pinnacle Hybrid).