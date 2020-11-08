Volkswagen ID.4 is the first SUV build on the MEB platform and it marks a new start for the German car manufacturer. Even thought the car can not be found on dealers, Volkswagen launched another special variant for the Chinese market.

It is named Volkswagen ID.4 X and comes with a different front fascia with larger openings in the corners, new headlights and revised trim. There are also modifications at the back. The ID.4 X taillights have a light strip that runs the width of the car and the lower fascia was altered.

Inside there are minor differences, too. We see a new design for the center console and buttons with a chunkier look.

The ID.4 X is a product of the SAIC-Volkswagen joint venture so it won’t be available outside China. For now we don’t have any details about the engine line-up but we do think it will borrow the same electric motors found on the ID.4 normal variant.