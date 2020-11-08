Ferrari is working on a new hypercar and this is a first glimpse of what we can see. We think this is the first video of the upcoming model, even thought it looks like a camouflaged LaFerrari Aperta with some body mods.

But the car comes with a different fron fascia, a bigger central opening and uprights near the corners, no hood vents and an additional pair of inlets.

There is also a small intake along the side of the body and at the back the rear window is different. The prototype also have a modifide rear bumper and five lug nuts instead of the center-lock design used by LaFerrari.

According to the man behind this spy video, the purple triangle denotes that this vehicle packs a hybrid powertrain.

Back in 2019, Ferrari Chief Marketing Officer Enrico Galliera confirmed that the new hypercar was already under development. The new model is scheduled to arrive after 2022.