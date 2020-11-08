Last year, Hyundai said it will launch a Sonata N Line. It is not a performance oriented car, but it has some sporty exterior and interior bits. Now, the 2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line has a price.

According to the South Korean car manufacturer, the car will have a starting price of 33,200 USD with all-season tires or 33,400 USD with summer rubber (+ 995 USD destination).

Under the hood of the car is a turbocharged 2.5 liter petrol unit which can deliver 290 horsepower and 422 Nm peak of torque. It is matted to an eight speed automatic transmission. Also, the car comes with a quicker steering ration and firmer rear springs.

According to Hyundai, the 2021 Sonato N Line will arrive at most dealerships in November.