Volkswagen wants to deliver great performance to those UK clients who want a fast electric car. The ID.4 GTX and GTX Max are the inaugural models of the new all-electric ‘GTX’ performance line, and the first ID. models to feature dual-motor all-wheel drive. Both offer the availability of 299 PS and 310 Nm of torque, contributing to impressive performance – the GTX models accelerate to 62 mph from a standstill in just 6.2 seconds, which is quicker than a Golf GTI. The ID.4 GTX also reaches a top speed of 112 mph, 13 mph quicker than the regular model.

This sporty drivetrain is complemented by sports suspension and progressive steering systems, both of which sharpen the handling of the ID.4, alongside the standard-fit Vehicle Dynamics Manager and XDS electronic differential lock. The sports suspension comes as part of the Sport Package fitted as standard to the GTX models, while the GTX Max features Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC) adaptive dampers as standard.

Fitted with the same 77 kWh battery as the Pro Performance models in the ID.4 line-up, the GTX and GTX Max can travel up to 301 and 291 miles respectively (WLTP, combined) on a single charge. Both can add up to 199 miles of range from a 125 kW rapid charger in 30 minutes, while a 7.2 kW home charger takes around 12 hours and 40 minutes to take the battery from 0 to 100%. Charging to 80% from a DC, CCS charge point takes 38 minutes.

The GTX features, as standard, the 12-inch Discover Max infotainment display, coupled with the Augmented Reality Head-Up Display (Infotainment Package Plus); rear-view camera, and keyless locking and starting system (Assistance Package); IQ.Light LED Matrix headlights and 3D LED tail lights with dynamic turn signal, as well as an illuminated LED strip between the headlights and Volkswagen badge (Design Package). Finally, the Sport Package brings progressive steering for an even more engaging drive and lowered sports suspension.

The ID.4 GTX Max upgrades this already generous package with every ‘Plus’ package available on the standard model, which provides sports seats with integrated head restraints as the Interior Top-Sport Plus pack; heating and massage functions for the front seats, 12-way electric and 2-way manual adjustment, as well as pneumatic lumbar adjustment for the front seats and a memory for each user’s settings (Interior Style Plus); 3-zone climate control system and luggage area net, partition and floor (Comfort Package Plus); while a suite of driver assistance systems including Lane Assist, Emergency Assist and Side Assist, and an Area View camera system come as part of the Assistance Package Plus.

A panoramic sunroof is fitted via the Design Package Plus, and the Sport Package Plus adds the Dynamic Chassis Control adaptive damper system, while the efficiency-boosting heat pump is also included as standard. Both models also benefit from the innovative ID.Light – an animated LED strip at the base of the windscreen which provides helpful communication between the car and the driver to assist with navigation, telephone connectivity and safety functions; as well as Car2X technology. This system can communicate information of approaching hazards, such as Car2X-equipped emergency vehicles, stationary traffic ahead or dangers to the driver. It shares this information with other Car2X-equipped vehicles in the vicinity, to provide early warning of these situations to other drivers, for boosted safety.