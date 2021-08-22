Vauxhall is introducing in UK the newly revised Grandland, the compact SUV that sold very good in the last years.

The New Vauxhall Grandland is available to order now, with full specifications and pricing confirmed. With new technologies, lower pricing, and a range of efficient petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid powertrains, the New Grandland is available in SE, SRi, Elite and Ultimate trim levels.

New Grandland PHEV is now available from £34,365 representing a saving of over £6,000 compared with the a comparable outgoing model and customers benefitting from up to 192mpg and 34 miles of EV driving range, with the rest of the Grandland line-up starting from just £25,500.

Vauxhall’s flagship SUV also introduces several new technologies and assistance systems that until now, have been reserved for premium segments of the market, including Adaptive IntelliLux LED® Pixel HeadLights. The 168 LED elements – 84 per headlamp, as seen on the new Insignia – result in a seamless and intelligent adaptation of the light beam according to the driving conditions and surroundings, without dazzling oncoming traffic. The LED elements of each slim headlamp unit line up in a three-row matrix system where the functions flow seamlessly into the next level.

New Grandland models are also available with Night Vision technology, a first for Vauxhall, with the system capable of detecting pedestrians and animals in darkness at a distance of up to 100m and alerting the driver. Vauxhall has also ensured the New Grandland features the latest in semi-adaptive driving, and is available with Highway Integration Assist which keeps the New Grandland in the middle of its lane and maintains the distance to the vehicle in front, it also allows for “stop & go” progress in traffic.

The exterior of the New Grandland now features Vauxhall’s bold new design language with the distinctive Vizor trim detail on the front of the car, and the new Griffin logo proudly located in the centre, flanked by slim LED lighting units and muscular bumpers for a purposeful profile.

Inside, the New Grandland features Vauxhall’s new Pure Panel cockpit with two widescreen displays for the latest digital experience. Pure Panel is made up of the latest digital technologies and displays the most important information straight to the driver. Ahead of the driver is a display up to 12 inches in size, offering up essential information to the driver with minimal distraction, while the central 10-inch display controls all infotainment via a touchscreen. All models come standard with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for full smartphone connectivity.

SE variants feature 17-inch alloy wheels as standard, and come with a seven-inch Pure Panel colour touchscreen and driver display of the same size. All models come with a generous level of standard specification including DAB, Bluetooth, cruise control, electric parking brake, electric folding mirrors, front and rear parking sensors and automatic lighting and wipers.

Sportier SRi variants upgrade the wheels to 18-inch gloss black alloys, and come with a 12-inch Pure Panel driver display with 10-inch central touchscreen. Also included is 180-degree rear-view camera, high gloss black colour-coded roof, roof rails, wheel arch cladding, skid plates, bumper inserts, and badges, as well as dark tinted windows to enhance the sporty look.

Elite variants introduce 19-inch Bi-Colour alloy wheels and additional technology including LED Matrix automatic front lighting, wireless phone charging, advanced park assist, side blind spot alert, keyless entry and start and a power tailgate, while inside occupants benefit from advanced Ergo Active front seats.

Range-topping Ultimate variants add Alcantara upholstery and 360 degree camera with high-gloss black exterior letter detailing.

Prices for the New Grandland start from just £25,500.