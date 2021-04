Volkswagen is showing us that it can also build sporty SUVs with electric propulsion. The Wolfsburg-based manufacturer unveiled the new ID.4 GTX.

The ID.4 GTX has one electric drive motor on both the front and rear axle. Together, they deliver a maximum electrical output of 220 kW (299 hp)* and can work together as an electric all-wheel drive – a first for the ID. family. Holding the world premiere in an aircraft hangar at the former Tempelhof Airport in Berlin allowed the new model to show just what the intelligently controlled all-wheel drive is capable of: the ID.4 GTX effortlessly climbed a ramp at an incline of 37.5%.

Thanks to the dual-motor all-wheel drive, the flagship model of the ID.4 product line is able to accelerate from 0 to 60 km/h in 3.2 seconds and from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.2 seconds. The vehicle’s top speed is electronically limited to 180 km/h.

The design of the ID.4 GTX underscores its extraordinary character, combining driving fun with a robust look. The familiar light strip has been combined with powerful, dynamic elements – in particular, the three honeycomb elements that form the daytime running lights. They convey the vehicle’s sporty character even when it is stationary and, at the same time, establish a connection to the Golf GTI2. Alongside the newly designed bumpers, the eye-catching elements at the rear include the 3D LED tail light cluster with brake lights that form an X.

The body colour is more dominant than on rear-wheel drive models. The roof and rear spoiler are black, while the roof frame bar is a high-gloss anthracite. The interior also boasts a new colour scheme. The upper section of the dashboard and leatherette inserts in the doors come in the dark shade of X-Blue, which represents sustainability. Red contrasting seams – a classic symbol for sportiness and strength – add accents to the seats. The GTX logo appears on the steering wheel, sill panel trims and – in perforated form – at the top of the front seat backrests.

The new GTX product brand is a booster for both the ID. family and the ACCELERATE corporate strategy, with which Volkswagen aims to become the most coveted sustainable mobility brand. It has set itself the target of increasing the proportion of sales of purely electric vehicles in Europe to 70 percent by 2030. Volkswagen intends to become climate-neutral by 2050 and by 2025, Volkswagen will have invested around 16 billion euros in electric mobility, hybridisation and digitalisation.