For those who want to travel with friends in style, or for those who want to deliver products with a sporty car, Volkswagen shows us some interesting packages for the current generation Transporter T6.1.

The T6.1 T-Sport20 styling packs, available in 12 different specifications on both SWB and LWB versions of the Transporter, include combinations of front and rear bodywork accessories, and a range of alloy wheel options.

The entry-level T-Sport20 pack, priced at £1,400.55, includes an ABT front lower spoiler, rear spoiler, matt black side bars, and roof rails. The headline specification, priced at £2,187.58*, is the T-Sport20, which includes an ABT front lower spoiler, rear spoiler, side bars, roof rails, and 20” matt black alloy wheels. To complete the sporty look, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has also lowered the springs by 30mm.

The accessory kits are available in 14 different colours to match the T6.1 options: from Ascot Grey to Starlight Blue, and Bay Leaf Green to Fortana Red. The T-Sport20 styling packs can be added to the Highline specification of the Transporter T6.1.

The Transporter T6.1, launched in 2020, has a redesigned front end and interior, total connectivity, and more space than ever before. It continues in the footsteps of the iconic Transporter, which has built an illustrious reputation for reliability and quality since the first model rolled off the production line in 1950.