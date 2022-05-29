Volkswagen continues the official marketing campaign for the future Amarok pickup truck. This time, the German car manufacturer has announced the reveal date.

The second generation Volkswagen Amarok will be unveiled on July 7th. Also, this time, the Germans have published a teaser with the headlight. Just like any other car in the line-up, Amarok will be available with the new adaptive Matrix LED lights. This technology will be standard on the higher grades, while on the entry ones it will be available as an option.

Compared to the old generation, the new Volkswagen Amarok will be longer. The car will measure 5,350 mm (+96 mm) and will have an elongated wheelsbase by 125 mm (3,220 mm).

According to Volkswagen, the car is now even more capable on the off-road.

The payloar capacity has been grown up to 1,2 tones and the towing capacity is 3,500 kilograms.

In Europe, buyers will get a rear-wheel drive version or a four-wheel drive variant (on-demand and permanent). The car will feature over 30 driver-assistance functions, while the infotainment systm will run on Ford’s SYNC4.

The production will take place at Ford’s plant in Pretoria, South Africa.