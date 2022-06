BMW is working on a new generation M2. The model will be unveiled soon and this is the first video teaser.

We don’t know the day when the new M2 will be on the spotlights, but we do know that it will come with a more aggressive exterior.

There are no official details of the engine, but some rumors suggests the same 3,0 liter engine used on the current M3 and M4. Report sais that the unit will deliver around 450 horsepower and all the resources will be sent to the rear wheels.