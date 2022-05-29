After the Ocean, Fisker is planning a new electric car. Its name is Pear and it will be one of the cheapest electric car on the market.

This isn’t the first teaser with the Pear, but this is for the first time when we get to see some more exterior details. The car looks to be a sedan or something like that and will use lots of specific details seen on the Ocean.

For now, Fisker doesn’t said which kind of body will use the future Pear.

According to Henrik Fisker, when it will arrive, the Pear will cost around 30,000 USD. If the plans are going accordingly, the Pear will be launched on the market in 2024.