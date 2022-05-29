Volkswagen ID. Buzz, or the new Bus, is here and alive. Yes, it is fully electric, but it still have that flower power era smell.

In order to celebrate the event called Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim, CA, Volkswagen has created a one-off collection based on the current ID. Buzz models.

This is for the first time when VW teamed up with Lucasfilm’s designers. The collection is called Volkswagen ID. Buzz Obi-Wan Kenobi and features a people-carrier ID. Buzz and a utilitarian variant of the electric car.

The one-offs were also created to coincide with the elease of the Star Wars series “Obi-Wan Kenobi” on Disney+. These two unique electric vans are part of a wider campaign as the ID. Buzz has already been featured in a 60-second clip, starring alongside R2-D2 and C-3PO.