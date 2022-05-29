Mercedes-Benz has some plans for its future line-up. According to a recent report, the German car manufacturer is looking to gradually remove the manual transmission from 2023.

“With increasing electrification, we see that customer demand is shifting towards electric mobility components, batteries and (partially) electric drive systems”, said a spokeperson to Automobilwoche.

This and the fact that the customers are demanding lots of models with automatic transmission have been the reasons behind this decissions.

Of course, in these days, only the entry level models like A-Class, CLA and B-Class have a three-pedal setup. So don’t worry, as all the performance machines from Mercedes are already automatic. You won’t lose an AMG with manual. That was years ago.