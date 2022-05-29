Alpine is celebrating the centenary of its founder’s birth. Jean Rédélé was a race car driver, pilot, and, of course, the founder of the car manufacturer Alpine.

It was born on May 17 1922 and to mark this moment, Alpine has decided to come up with a special edition of the A110. It is called Alpine A110 GT J. Rédélé and features some special tweaks.

For start, the car is painted in Montebello Grey, a color that Jean Rédélé was particularly fond of, and it also uses a high-gloss roof and some special 18 inch wheels.

The car is equipped with the Grand Touring package and it will be limited to 100 units. Each car will have a numbered plat that has Rédélé’s signature.

The car is priced at 83,000 euros.