Polestar has decided to unveil another special edition of the current Polestar 2. The electric model developed by the Swedish is now a little bit more sportier and has an unusal name: BST Edition 270.

The car is powered by two electric motors which are delivering 476 horsepower and 680 Nm peak of torque. If you’ll search the Internet, you’ll find that this is the exact amount of a normal Polestar 2 with software upgrades. But there is a catch, because the engineers have tweaked the response.

Also, there are new two-way adjustable Ohlins dampers and 20% stiffer suspensions. Also, the ride height was lowered by 25 mm, which means the car will have an improved dynamic comportament.

The last modification is the new stiff sway bar installed by the Polestar engineers.

Customers of the new Polestar 2 BST Edition 270 will be able to pick from two exterior colors and some special body accessories.

Polestar will built only 270 units.