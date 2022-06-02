Mercedes-AMG just turned 55, and the German performance division has come up with a unique gift for the fans: the Mercedes-AMG One.

I’m pretty sure you’ve heared about it, but this is the production version of the car. The new hypercar developed by Mercedes-AMG is powered by a V6 1,6 liter engine sourced from Formula 1 cars.

Also, there is an MGU-H and an MGU-K electric system, and two other electric motors mounted on the front wheels. In total, the car deliver 1068 horsepower and can run from not to 100 km/h in under 3 seconds. The not to 200 km/h is done in just 7 seconds, while the top speed exceeds 350 km/h.

The combustion engine resources are sent to the rear wheels via a special automated 7-speed manual transmission.

Inside there is also an F1-like cockpit. There is a special steeringwheel, carbon fiber seats, and two screens that can deliver precious info.

According to Mercedes-AMG, the car has six driving modes, two of them being specially developed for track.