Maserati has unveiled the all-new MC20 Cielo. Aside for the name, which in some country will ring a bell – Daewoo Cielo – this car is impressive.

It uses the same Nettuno V6 engine , but this time it has a retractable roof.

The 3.0-liter engine makes the same 621 horsepower (456 kilowatts) and 538 pound-feet (730 Newton-meters) of torque. The engine is matted with an eigh-speed dual-clutch transmission and has a top speed of over 320 km/h.

The retractable roof can open and close in just 12 seconds. Also it has a glass panel that can instantly turn from transparent to opaque, thanks to its polymer-dispersed liquid crystal (PDLC) technology.