A few days after the official unveiling of the 2023 BMW 3-Series facelift, Alpina has unveiled the B3. As you would expect, the car is based on the facelifted variant of the 3 Series, but with some minor exterior modifications.

For starters we have the front splitter. After that you can see the special multi-spoke wheels, while at the back there is a discreet rear wing.

Inside the cabin there are also some special materials and tweaks made by Alpina.

But the most important modification is under the hood. The 3,0 liter six cylinder in-line engine now deliver 488 horsepower, 32 HP more compared to the standard version. Also it has more torque: 730 Nm (+30).

The B3 sedan hits 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 3.6 seconds and has a top speed of 190 mph (305 kph). The wagon hits 62 mph in 3.7 seconds and reaches 188 mph (302 kph). Becase there is a wagon too.