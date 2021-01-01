After a long wait, we finally meet the most powerful Golf of current days: the new generation Golf R. It was unveiled in November and it uses the same 2.0 liter petrol unit.

Butnow, the model comes with 320 horsepower and 420 Nm peak of torque. The fifth edition of the sports car accelerates to 100 km/h in just 4.7 seconds. The top speed is electronically limited to 250 km/h. However, the Golf R can also be ordered with an optional R-Performance package, which enables the top speed to be increased to 270 km/h.

Also, the model has a 4Motion system with R-Performance Torque Vectoring.

In the driving modes panel, Volkswagen has come up with a special surprise: Drift Mode. We have seen it before on Focus RS and it is fun. Fun to drive and fun to watch. Speaking of, below is a fresh video of the new Golf R delivering some fun using the Drift mode.