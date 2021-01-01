Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 is the first factory V8 Wrangler ever made and the fans were mad when the officials had the announcement.

But the model won’t be on sale until January of February. We don’t have an official pricing yet, but a member of the JLWranglerForums posted a screenshot detailing his Wrangler Rubicon 392 order.

His car costs 77,055 USD with two optional packages for the off-roader – the duel-top and tow packages. Just like the base price, we don’t know the price of these packages but if you are going for the Wrangler Unlimited High Altitude, they’ll cost you $1,200 and $795, respectively.

As a result, the 77k isn’t the entry-level price and we can approximate that the Wrangler Rubicon 392 will start at 75,000 USD. In these conditions, the car is more expensive than the Ram 1500 TRX. Also, you’ll have to keep in mind that a standard Wrangler Rubicon has a strating price of 42,390 USD.