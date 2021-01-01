Alfa Romeo Stelvio managed to raise Italian car manufacturer sales. Soon, the guys from Alfa will unveil the Tonale, a smaller brother of Stelvio.

But according to FCA, the Italians will invest in its plant in Tychy, Poland, to build hybrid and electric models for Alfa Romeo, Fiat, and Jeep.

The upgrade will let plant built three new model starting in the second half of 2022. In the official announcement, FCA refers to them as “technologically advanced models based on a new concept of mobility” and “using the most advanced drive systems, including all-electric drive.”

According to some rumors, Alfa Romeo will built in Poland a new crossover which will be named Brennero. The other two cars will probably be the successors of the Fiat 500X and Jeep Rengade.