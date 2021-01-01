Land Rover Defender can be considered in Europe as the Jeep Wrangler in the US. There are lots of aftermarket firms that can transform your car into a better off-roader or into a familly camper.

In the following lines you’ll read about a new compact camper made out of the classic Defender.

In this case Felix Collier built his Defender as a car that can go deep into the woods and can support his life for a few days in the wilderness.

“I built it simply because I love exploring! I like getting off the beaten track and away from the crowds and mainstream routes. I enjoy nothing more than just jumping in the driver’s seat in the morning and seeing where the day takes me., said Collier in an interview for Motor1.com.

This special model comes with wood covers for the interio, a pop-up roof and a 110 amp-hour battery with a CTEK charging system. A two-kilowatt diesel heater with a five-liter fuel tank keeps the cabin warm. There is also an underfloor tool storage, a foam mattress for the sleeping place and some special tires made for going into the woods tracks.