Koenigsegg Regera is one of the greatests hypercars of the current generation. It has a V8 5.0 liter engine that can deliver a staggering 1,500 horsepower. This huge amount of power is sent to the wheels via a unique direct-drive system making the car incredibly fast.

Also, the car is very exclusive, few units beeing built.

But today, one of the Regeras is heading to auction. It will be sold by RM Sotheby’s Arizona auction on January 22 and according to the auction house, this will be the first Regera to ever be offered in such a venue.

The car has under 200 miles done and also features 217,000 USD worth of optional items.