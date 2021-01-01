The next generation BMW 2 Series Active Tourer will be unveiled in 2021 and until the German car manufacturer will make the move, below you’ll find a spy video of the upcoming model.

As you may have read, the new BMW 2 Series Active Tourer won’t come back with a seven seat version. It will be built on the same FWD platforms, just like the new 1 Series, and it will be offered with petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid powertrains.

On the design side, there are not so many novelities. We do know, that the model will come with the front end of the current 1 Series, while at the back there won’t be major modifications compared to the current generation.

Inside the cabin, you will see the new infotainment system of the German car manufacturer, better materials and, of course, a digital instrument cluster. The center console also will feature a new look.

The new generation BMW 2 Series Active Tourer will be sold as a 2022 model.