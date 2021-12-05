In this very moment, Lexus has only one electric model. Its name is UX300e and it is based on the same platform used by the conventional UX model.

But the Japanese premium marque needed something new. Thanks to the e-TGNA platform, the architecturer used by the upcoming Toyota bZ4X, the guys from Lexus have unveiled the RZ.

For now, there are only teasers, but soon, those blurry lines will become a real model. And this will be Lexus’s second electric vehicle, and firm’s first battery car developed on a specific platform.

We don’t know the technical specs, but we can tell you that in the Toyota bZ4X, the two electric motors can deliver up to 217 horsepower. We can expect to see some improved power performances.