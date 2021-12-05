Polestar is getting bigger. The car manufacturer is working on its third model, and as you may have read until now, its name will be Polestar 3.

It will be an SUV that will be built on the same architecture as the current Volvo XC40. In the design side, everything will be different. We can’t say how much, because for now we only have a teaser picture with the car under camouflage.

An important thing for the upcoming Polestar 3 is that it will be built in the USA.

“We will build in America for Americans. Polestar 3 is planned to be launched in 2022 as a premium electric performance SUV that will define the look of SUVs in the electric age. It will also be the first Polestar vehicle to be built in America”, said Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath.

The company didn’t give us the technical details, nor the official launch date.