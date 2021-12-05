A new Nissan Murano is years ahead, but this doesn’t mean that the Japanese car manufacturer can’t make the SUV more appealing. As a result, Nissan has decided to unveil a special edition for the 2022 Murano.

Its name is Midnight Edition and as you would expect, this new package comes with some darkness bits.

Here they are: the Nissan’s V-Motion grille, the lower fascia and every other element that was once chromed now is painted in black. The car also comes with special gloss-black 20-inch wheels.

This special edition is available only on the SV trim level, and customers can order it either a front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive.

The price tag for this variant starts at $37,845 plus another $1,175 in destination charges.