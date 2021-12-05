I’m pretty sure that you already know the Toyota GR Yaris. Is that little pocket rocket equipped with a 261 HP engine (1.6 liter with three cylinder) and all-wheel drive.

The Toyota engineers have decided to transform this piece of art into something more special. Its called Toyota GR Yaris H2 and instead of gasoline, it uses hydrogen.

No it is not like the Toyota Mirai (a car that has fuel cell combustion engine), because the 1.6 liter turbo engine was converted to use hybdrogen. We don’t know how they did it, but it is impressive.

Probably you already know that Toyota is running a special Corolla Sport model in Japan that has the same principles as the GR Yaris H2. The Corolla is competing in some special motorsport series.