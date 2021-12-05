I’m not sure if you remember the moment when Lamborghini launched the Urus SUV. The internet gone crazy. But business wise, the decision payed soon enought..

Now, Lamborghini Urus turns four and this is a pretty interesting shot-lived history. In all these years, the Urus was sold in 16,000 units, which is a record for the Italian car manufacturer.

This is a best result for a Lamborghini product over a four-year time. Also, the car manufacturer sais 85 percent of buyers are new customers to the brand.

From January to September 2021, the Italians delivered a total of 6,902 cars worldwide (23% more than the same period of 2020), and 4,085 cars were the Urus.