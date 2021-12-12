A few months ago, Nissan unveiled the all-new Z car. This time, the Japanese car manufacturer has come up with the racing version of it. Developed with help from the Nismo guys, the new model will compete in the Super GT 2022 season in Japan.

Its name is pretty simple: Nissan Z GT500. For now, there are not so many tehnical details. We don’t know the engine specifications of the race car, but we know it will respect all the regulations and restrictions imposed by the Super GT series.

All the cars should use a 2.0 liter four cylinder engine with a single turbo. Also the engines are restricted to 650 HP.

On the outside, the modifications are clear: more aerodynamic stuff and more agressive styling.