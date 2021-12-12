Mazda and Toyota have a partnership, and the 2022 Mazda 2 Hybrid is the latest model unveiled under this agreement.

As you can simply see, the new 2022 Mazda 2 Hybrid is just a Toyota Yaris Hybrid with Mazda badges. And the new badges are the only modifications made to this car.

According to the Japanese car manfuacturer, this is Mazda’s first full-hybrid model sold in Europe, and it will be available starting 2022 spring.

Under the hood is the same 1.5 liter petrol unit backed up by an electric small motor. It can deliver 116 horsepower and the car can run from not to 100 km/h in 9.7 seconds. Which is enought for a city car.

In Europe, Mazda will sell the new Mazda 2 Hybrid in three trim levels: Hybrid Pure, Hybrid Agile, and Hybrid Select.

All the other features are the same as the ones found on the Toyota Yaris Hybrid.