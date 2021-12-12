Renault will introduce a new SUV for the compact segment. Well, the French manufacturer already has one called Kadjar, but the new model will replace it and will feature a new name.

More exactly, the new C-segment Renault SUV will be named Austral. The name is derived from the Latin word “australis,” and Renault has decided to choose this name since it “resonates in many European languages, including French, which is important for a brand proud of its roots.”

The new Renault Austral was also teaser in order to show us that the French car manufacturer doesn’t do jokes.

“Austral conjures up the vibrancy and heat of the southern hemisphere. It’s a name that invites travel and is perfect for an SUV. Its harmonious balance of sounds that are easy to pronounce and international”, added Sylvia Dos Santos from Renault Marketing division.

The new Austral will be 4.51 meters long and will offer space for five persons. The official unveiling of the new Renault Austral will took place in spring 2022.