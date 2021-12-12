Kia has published a couple of teaser pictures with the upcoming 2022 Carens. I’m sure that all of you recall the Carens design: it was a proper MPB. But for the new generation Kia Carens, the Asian car manufacturer has decided to switch the design from MPV to SUV.

The upcoming 2022 Kia Carens will use some Sportage lines, and we are pretty sure that the model will look extremely well.

Inside the cabin, the model will use a massive panel across the entire width of the dashboard. But even if the car will have a huge screen, the climate controls will be separate. And this is a big thing in our days.

The new 2022 Kia Carenes will be available with a choice between six or seven seats. The power is said to be offered by 1.5 liter petrol and diesel engines (shared with the Seltos crossover available in India).