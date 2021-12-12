Nowadays, over-the-air upgrades are a common thing. All big car manufacturers are using this sort of updates in order to make the cars even better.

This year, Polestar did lots of over-the-air updates, and I think this is the most impressive of them. Thanks to the upgrade, the electric Polestar 2 gets a healthy power boost: 67 horsepower and 20 Nm peak of torque, for a grand total of 476 hp (350 kW) and 502 lb-ft (680 Nm).

Also, the performance of the car was improved thanks to a boost function available between 70 kph and 130 kph.

“The upgrade highlights how connected technologies can transform the relationship a car company has with its customers. The driving experience in Polestar 2 is something we are really proud of. It is such a fun car to drive already, but with this upgrade we can offer even more to our customers who might be after a little extra excitement”, said Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO.