Nissan is already accepting orders for the new all-electric Ariya in the US. The SUV starts from 45,950 USD and the first deliveries are scheduled to start next fall.

But until than, the Japanese car manufacturer has decided to come up with a unique concept. It is the Nissan Ariya single seater concept.

On the design side, the prototype mixes the lines and cues that we currently can find on the single seater used by Nissan in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

Under the hood is the same electric powertrain used by the production series Ariya. Unfortunately, the automaker doesn’t reveal its actual specification. But we can say, that the most powerful variant of the Ariya SUV delivers 389 HP and 600 Nm.