Project Maybach is more than just a unique electric concept car. This prototype was designed with some help from famed fashion designer Virgil Abloh, who unexpectedly passed away a week ago.

The concept car was developed with Gorden Wagener, Daimler design chief, help. The Project Maybach is around 6 meters long and it is a Maybach for off-road.

It has only two-seats, a suprastructure (made for your luggage) and a very loong hood. The seats fold completely flat, in case you want to take a nap in the wilderness.

The car also comes with special guards (to protect the underbody bits), many LED projectors and a hood that hides some solar panels. In case you need some extra energy to cook your meal.

For now, the Project Maybach will be only a show car.