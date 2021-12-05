BMW is going for electric cars. In the recent years, the German car manufacturer unveiled the iX3, iX and i4.

Now it is time to meet the king of the portfolio. Its name is BMW i7 and, as you can see by the moniker, it will be the electric 7 Series.

For now we only have some pictures with a prototype during the Arctic Cercle tests. It is not full ready for a public unveiling, but it will be soon. How soon? According to BMW, in 2022 we’ll see the all-new BMW i7.

It will use the same eDrive 5th generation, that is currently found on the iX3, iX and i4. There are no other technical details about the future i7.