A couple of months ago, Opel unveiled the all-new generation Astra. But at that point, the German car manufacturer unveiled only the hatchback version of the compact model.

Now, it is time to see the break model, or as Opel used to call it: Astra Sports Tourer. It is slightly smaller than its predecessor, but the wheelbase is bigger by 70 mm. This translates into more space for luggage and passagers. As a result, the new Opel Astra Sports Tourer car accomodate up to 608 liters in the trunk. If you are going to fold the rear seats, the volume will grow up to 1.634 liters.

But there is a catch. These values are available for the combustion engine only versions. If you’ll buy a plug-in hybrid, than the volume will drop to 548 liter (1.574 liters). Because the battery needs space.

Speaking of powertrains, the new Opel Astra Sports Tourer will be available with a 1.2 liter petrol unit with 110 and 130 HP, a 1.5 diesel unit with 130 HP and two PHEV versions with 180 or 225 HP.