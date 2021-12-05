Toyota has big plans for the SUV segment. Recently, the Japanese car manufacturer has officially unveiled the all-new Corolla Cross. Yup, it is another compact SUV that will soon be launched.

We don’t know for sure if this new model will go to extinct the current C-HR, but we can say it is much cooler. The Corolla Cross is 4460mm long, 1825mm wide, 1620mm high and has a wheelbase of 2640mm. It sits between the Toyota C-HR and the RAV4.

Just like any other modern Toyota, the new Corolla Cross will be a hybrid. The FWD 2.0 litre hybrid powertrain generates 146kW/197hp, delivering 0-100km/h acceleration in 8.1 seconds.

The AWD-i variant features an additional, powerful electric motor on the rear axle which develops 30,6 kW. These are all the detials we now have about the engine.

Inside the cabin, there is a similar layout to the one found on the current RAV4 model.