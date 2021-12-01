Four years on the market, the Skoda Enyaq needed a well deserved facelift, which came with some minor changes on the outside.

The slimmer headlights extend to the ŠKODA grille. Redesigned daytime running lights, which are now split in two, further accentuate the car’s dynamic look. For the optional top‑end headlights, ŠKODA is offering full-LED Matrix technology for the Karoq for the first time. Here, two LED modules are arranged one above the other. They provide low beam and high beam, and create a distinct four-light cluster, particularly in driving mode in the dark. Even the entry-level Karoq comes with LED modules in the upper headlight as standard, with a separate fog light in the lower housing.

The redesigned rear of the ŠKODA Karoq SportLine and SE L models is now adorned with an extended, body-coloured spoiler, which makes the vehicle look longer when viewed from the side. Together with side finlets, as seen in aircraft construction, the spoiler reduces air turbulence at the rear, improving the car’s aerodynamics and lowering its CO2 emissions. The restyled rear apron is finished in body colour below the loading sill and the robust black plastic rear diffuser bears a striking sculptured shape. The ŠKODA designers have remodelled the Karoq’s tail lights too. They are now sharper and come with full-LED technology as standard. From the SE Drive trim level upwards, they feature dynamic indicators and an animated welcome effect. ŠKODA-typical design details include the crystalline structures and the brand’s signature C-shaped light cluster.

There is a choice of nine body colours for the updated ŠKODA Karoq, with the two metallic paint finishes Phoenix Orange and Graphite Grey making their debut in the range. Aerodynamics are improved by three new alloys: two of which – Scutus (17 inch) and optional Sagitarius (19 inch) – feature black plastic Aero trim that reduces air turbulence. The 18-inch Miram alloy is also aerodynamically optimised. The SE L trim level comes with the Scutus design as standard, while the Miram and Sagitarius Aero wheels are optional.

The new ŠKODA Karoq is available in the SE Drive and SE L trim levels and as a SportLine variant. This model has a Black pack as standard, with gloss black roof rails and window frames. The new Karoq is 4,390 mm long and 1,841 mm wide. The front-wheel-drive features a wheelbase of 2,638 mm while the wheelbase of the all-wheel-drive measures 2,630 mm. The boot capacity is the same as in the previous model: 521 litres with the seats in their default position and 1,630 litres when folded down. With VarioFlex seats, the boot can hold 588 litres, or 1,605 litres with the rear seats folded down, and 1,810 litres with the rear seats removed.

With the Eco pack, ŠKODA is offering a particularly sustainable specification for the revised Karoq: the seat covers include details that are made of vegan, leather-like materials, and the trim-specific armrests are made of Suedia (microsuede) – exclusively in Mocha Brown. The Nisha decorative trim on the doors features a soft surface, complementing the enhanced LED ambient lighting, which now illuminates the front as well as the rear door panels in one of ten colour options and the footwell in white. On request, this is also available as a stand-alone feature separate from the Eco pack. The SE Drive specification can be ordered with a ‘Unique Chrome’ trim on the instrument panel, while Piano Black trim can be found from the Karoq SE L upwards. The door panels now bear an Anodized Cross Line (SE Drive) or a soft-touch Linear Diamonds design (SE L). In the Karoq SportLine, the interior is characterised by door trims in a carbon look, sports seats with integrated headrests and a multifunction three-spoke sports steering wheel.

The ŠKODA Karoq’s connectivity features are state of the art: the SUV is equipped with systems from Volkswagen Group’s third-generation modular infotainment matrix and is always online thanks to a built-in eSIM. Infotainment apps provide weather forecasts and the latest news, and include calendar management. Every Karoq now comes with digital instruments: the 8-inch display is standard or there’s the option of a customisable 10.25-inch screen.