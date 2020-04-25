The current Audi A3 Sportback was officially unveiled a few weeks ago. The compact hatchback features a new exterior, a heavely improved interior and upgraded engines.

But the German car manufacturer won’t forget about the performance fans. As a result, the current A3 Sportback will be available as an RS3 SPortback.

During this week, a prototype of the upcoming Audi RS3 Sportback was caught during some testing around the Nurburgring. According to some rumors, the car will come with the same 2.5 liter five cylinder petrol unit which will be rated at 400 horsepower and 480 Nm peak of torque.

There are also some rumors suggesting that Audi will come with a Performance variant that will be able to deliver about 450 horsepower.

The launch of the new 2021 Audi RS3 Sportback is scheduled for the second part of 2020.